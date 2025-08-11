Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Out of lineup Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Angels.
It looks to be a routine day of rest for Hernandez, who had drawn six straight starts. Alex Call will play left field and bat ninth for the Dodgers.
