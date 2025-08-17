Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Padres.

Hernandez has gone deep in consecutive games and now has 20 long balls on the year. It's a threshold he's reached in seven of the last eight years, with the lone exception being the abbreviated 2020 season, when he hit 16 homers in 50 games for Toronto. The outfielder has been steady in August, going 12-for-46 (.261) over 12 games this month. He's at a .255/.287/.472 slash line over 100 contests this season.