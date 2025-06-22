default-cbs-image
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Hernandez started the previous 13 games and will receive Sunday off after posting a .229/.296/.479 slash line with four homers during that span. Andy Pages will shift to right field while Hyeseong Kim picks up a start in center.

