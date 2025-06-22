Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Stepping out of lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Hernandez started the previous 13 games and will receive Sunday off after posting a .229/.296/.479 slash line with four homers during that span. Andy Pages will shift to right field while Hyeseong Kim picks up a start in center.
More News
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Clubs homer in loss•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Homers again Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Clubs homer in loss•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Smacks three-run homer•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Rare day off Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Plays hero in 13th inning•