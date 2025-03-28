Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday in a 5-4 win against Detroit.
The Tigers took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but Hernandez ensured that it was a short-lived Dodgers deficit with a three-run blast to center field in the bottom of the frame. The long ball was the veteran outfielder's first of the campaign, and he is now 2-for-12 with four RBI through Los Angeles' first three games. Hernandez should have plenty of opportunities to produce this season hitting among a talented group of Dodgers batters -- on Thursday, he slotted third in the order behind Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts and ahead of Freddie Freeman.
More News
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Swats second spring homer•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Belts homer in spring contest•
-
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez: Returning to Los Angeles•
-
Teoscar Hernandez: Working toward deal with Dodgers•
-
Teoscar Hernandez: Passes on qualifying offer•
-
Teoscar Hernandez: Receives qualifying offer•