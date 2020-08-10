Gore cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Dodgers' alternate training site Monday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Expanded rosters theoretically benefit pinch-running specialists like Gore, but he appeared in just two games before being designated for assignment in late July. If he returns to the active roster at some point later in the year, it's unlikely to be in a fantasy-relevant role.
