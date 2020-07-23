Gore's contract was selected by the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Manager Dave Roberts recently hinted that Gore could make the club as a baserunning specialist, and the team confirmed the decision by selecting his contract Wednesday. Gore is likely to be used almost entirely as a pinch runner or as the baserunner placed on second base at the start of extra innings per MLB's revised rules for the 2020 campaign. Dustin May was optioned to the Dodgers' alternate training site in a corresponding move, though his placement there is likely to be temporary.
