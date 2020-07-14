Manager Dave Roberts suggested that Gore may make the Dodgers' roster as a baserunning specialist, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The speedster wasn't invited to the team's summer camp, but Roberts hinted that "something certainly could happen in the next few days" when speaking about Gore. The 29-year-old would presumably need less time to prepare for the season since he would likely be used almost exclusively as a pinch runner, particularly in extra innings (with teams allowed to start each extra frame with a runner at second base during the 2020 campaign). Gore has the rare distinction among hitters of compiling more career games (100) than plate appearances (77) as he has featured primarily as a pinch runner throughout his time in the majors.