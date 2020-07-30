site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Terrance Gore: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gore was designated for assignment Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Gore appeared in two games as a pinch runner after having his contract selected by the Dodgers on July 22. Los Angeles recalled pitcher Victor Gonzalez to take Gore's spot on the 30-man roster.
