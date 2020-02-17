Dodgers' Terrance Gore: Invited to Dodgers camp
Gore signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Monday as a non-roster invitee, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gore appeared in 37 major-league games for the Royals in 2019 prior to being traded to the Yankees and spending the remainder of the season at the Triple-A level. The 28-year-old has been unimpressive at the plate over his career, but he's been a valuable baserunner, as demonstrated when he logged 13 stolen bases in his limited time with the Royals last season. Given his struggles at the plate, it's unlikely that Gore would begin the season on the major-league roster, but he could benefit from time with the major-league coaching staff.
