Gore was added to the Dodgers' 60-man roster Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
After spending spring training at major-league camp, there was speculation that Gore could be added to the Dodgers' player pool as a baserunning specialist. He officially reported to camp Friday with just under a week remaining until Opening Day. Since Gore serves mainly as a pinch runner, he likely won't need as much time to prepare for the season as other players would. However, it'd unclear whether there will be a spot for him on the expanded major-league roster this season.