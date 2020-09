The Dodgers selected Gore's contract from their alternate site Wednesday in advance of their wild-card series with the Brewers, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Gore didn't log a single plate appearance during the regular season, but the Dodgers will bring the speedy outfielder aboard for the three-game series as a pinch-running specialist. Over 111 career regular-season and postseason games in the big leagues, Gore has gone 45 for 55 in stolen-base attempts.