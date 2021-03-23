The Dodgers reassigned Federowicz to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The 33-year-old is expected to provide some experienced catching depth for Los Angeles in the upper levels of the minors this season, but he likely won't be in store for a call-up to the majors unless the Dodgers are down at least two of Will Smith, Austin Barnes and Keibert Ruiz at a given time. Federowicz has spent parts of eight seasons in the majors, accruing a .192 lifetime average across stints with the Dodgers, Cubs, Giants, Astros, Reds and Rangers.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tim Federowicz: Returns to Dodgers organization•
-
Rangers' Tim Federowicz: Included in player pool•
-
Rangers' Tim Federowicz: Signs minors deal with Rangers•
-
Tim Federowicz: Becomes free agent•
-
Rangers' Tim Federowicz: Gets call to majors•
-
Rangers' Tim Federowicz: Outrighted to Triple-A•