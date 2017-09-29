Dodgers' Tim Locastro: Called up to big leagues Friday

Locastro was promoted by the Dodgers prior to Friday's game against the Rockies, Nick Karski of ESPN Ithaca reports.

Locastro will provide depth in the middle of the infield, and could wind up seeing a little action during the club's last series of the 2017 regular season. During 31 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, the 25-year-old slashed .388/.443/.544 with two home runs and nine RBI.