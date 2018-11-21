Locastro was designated for assignment Tuesday.

The Dodgers have serval better-qualified bench outfielders and utility men in house, so Locastro was a roster casualty as other players are protected from the Rule 5 draft. He hit .279/.389/.409 with four home runs and 18 steals in 356 plate appearances at Triple-A last season. His best role is as a pinch runner -- he has five steals in the majors and just 15 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories