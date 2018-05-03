Locastro was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Locastro got off to a hot start with Oklahoma City, hitting .342 with 20 runs scored and five stolen bases. With the multitude of injuries at the big-league level and his vast positional versatility, the 25-year-old could get a decent amount of playing time. In his season debut Thursday, he'll hit eighth and start in center field.

