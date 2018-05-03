Dodgers' Tim Locastro: Heads to majors Thursday
Locastro was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.
Locastro got off to a hot start with Oklahoma City, hitting .342 with 20 runs scored and five stolen bases. With the multitude of injuries at the big-league level and his vast positional versatility, the 25-year-old could get a decent amount of playing time. In his season debut Thursday, he'll hit eighth and start in center field.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...