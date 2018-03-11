Dodgers' Tim Locastro: Optioned to minors
Locastro was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Locastro spent time in big-league camp but will open the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he posted an impressive .388/.443/.544 slash line while adding 12 stolen bases in 31 games last year. He could make his way back to the majors during 2018 if some of the Dodgers' regulars experience injuries.
