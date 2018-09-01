Locastro was called up by the Dodgers from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

It'll be difficult for the 26-year-old to find much playing time on this deep, competitive squad following roster expansion, but given Locastro's 18 stolen bases for Oklahoma City this season, he might come in handy as a pinch runner down the stretch.

