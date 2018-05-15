Locastro was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

With Logan Forsythe (shoulder) returning to the active roster, Locastro was no longer needed at the big-league level. Locastro logged 11 at-bats during his time in the majors, collecting two hits (one double) and a steal while striking out five times. He's shown an improving approach on the farm in recent seasons, but Locastro should be considered a long shot to earn a regular role with the Dodgers at any point this year.