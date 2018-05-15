Dodgers' Tim Locastro: Sent back to OKC
Locastro was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
With Logan Forsythe (shoulder) returning to the active roster, Locastro was no longer needed at the big-league level. Locastro logged 11 at-bats during his time in the majors, collecting two hits (one double) and a steal while striking out five times. He's shown an improving approach on the farm in recent seasons, but Locastro should be considered a long shot to earn a regular role with the Dodgers at any point this year.
More News
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.