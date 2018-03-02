Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Leaves with injury
Koehler has been removed from Friday's game against the White Sox with an apparent injury, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The nature of the injury isn't yet clear. Koehler was signed by the Dodgers in December after a largely disappointing 2017 season spent with the Marlins and Blue Jays. After struggling to a 7.42 ERA in 13 starts last season, Koehler transitioned to the bullpen with Toronto and is expected to remain there in Los Angeles. Future reports should clarify whether Koehler's status for Opening Day is in doubt.
