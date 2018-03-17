Dodgers' Tom Koehler: No timetable for throwing program
Koehler (shoulder) is pain-free for nearly all daily activities, but it's unclear when he will be able to begin throwing, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
He is going to open the season on the disabled list while he recovers from a sprained shoulder capsule. Koehler has been freed from the restraint device that kept his right arm at his side, and the next progression will likely be some sort of soft-toss program. While Koehler will be an option as a spot starter, he is more likely to spend the bulk of the season serving as a long reliever.
