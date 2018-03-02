Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Sent for MRI on shoulder

Koehler is being sent for an MRI on his right shoulder after exiting Friday's spring game early, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

In terms of pitcher injuries, an MRI on the throwing shoulder is about as ominous as it gets. Koehler was on track to serve as a long reliever and spot starter for the Dodgers this season. His status will be updated when the results of the MRI are made public. Koehler notched a 3.00 ERA in 12 innings as a reliever last season and a 7.42 ERA in 60.2 innings as a starter. He spent time on the DL last season with right shoulder bursitis.