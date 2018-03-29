Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Sent to DL
Koehler (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Koehler continues to work his way back from a sprained shoulder capsule that he suffered at the beginning of March. It's still unclear where he's at in his rehab, so his timetable remains unclear at the moment. Koehler is expected to serve as a long reliever once healthy, while he could also be an option as a spot starter.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tom Koehler: No timetable for throwing program•
-
Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Will start season on disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Suffers mild capsule strain•
-
Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Sent for MRI on shoulder•
-
Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Leaves with injury•
-
Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Signs with Dodgers•
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.