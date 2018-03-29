Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Sent to DL

Koehler (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Koehler continues to work his way back from a sprained shoulder capsule that he suffered at the beginning of March. It's still unclear where he's at in his rehab, so his timetable remains unclear at the moment. Koehler is expected to serve as a long reliever once healthy, while he could also be an option as a spot starter.