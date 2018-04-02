Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Shifted to 60-day DL

Koehler (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday.

Koehler was shifted to the 60-day DL in order to open up a 40-man roster spot for Jesus Liranzo, who was acquired from the Orioles in a trade Monday. The 31-year-old Koehler remains without a timetable for his return as he continues to work his way back from a sprained shoulder capsule, but now he won't be eligible to return until May 26 at the earliest.