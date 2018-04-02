Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Shifted to 60-day DL
Koehler (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday.
Koehler was shifted to the 60-day DL in order to open up a 40-man roster spot for Jesus Liranzo, who was acquired from the Orioles in a trade Monday. The 31-year-old Koehler remains without a timetable for his return as he continues to work his way back from a sprained shoulder capsule, but now he won't be eligible to return until May 26 at the earliest.
More News
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...