Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Signs with Dodgers

Koehler agreed to a one-year deal with the Dodgers on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Koehler appeared in 27 games between the Marlins and Blue Jays in 2017, posting a 6.69 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 72.2 innings. Although he was disastrous during his time as a starter with Miami this past season, Toronto mainly used him out of the bullpen and received much better results, as he sported a 2.65 ERA and 18:6 K:BB in 17 innings with the club after being traded to the Blue Jays in August. Looking ahead, it's likely that Koehler will be used in middle relief for the Dodgers, but could wind up making a spot start or two if it's necessary.