Koehler (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Friday at extended spring training, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Koehler suffered a capsule strain in his shoulder early on during spring training. He reportedly has been participating in daily activities pain-free for about a month now. He'll finally take the next step in his rehab program, though he's likely still a ways away from a full return to action given how long it's been since he's thrown a ball. Koehler is eligible to return from the disabled list May 26.