Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Suffers mild capsule strain

Koehler's MRI on Friday revealed a mild anterior capsule strain, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Koehler suffered the injury during Friday's game against the White Sox. The recovery timeline is unclear, with Koehler saying it "could be weeks, could be months." He was expected to be fighting for a role in the Dodgers' bullpen, but the given timeline casts his readiness for Opening Day in serious doubt.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....