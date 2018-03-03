Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Suffers mild capsule strain
Koehler's MRI on Friday revealed a mild anterior capsule strain, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Koehler suffered the injury during Friday's game against the White Sox. The recovery timeline is unclear, with Koehler saying it "could be weeks, could be months." He was expected to be fighting for a role in the Dodgers' bullpen, but the given timeline casts his readiness for Opening Day in serious doubt.
