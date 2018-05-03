Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Throwing from 75 feet
Koehler (shoulder) has progressed to throwing off flat ground from 75 feet, the Associated Press reports.
Koehler kicked off a throwing program at extended spring training last week and is expected to remain in Arizona until he's ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment. The right-hander was transferred to the 60-day disabled list shortly after Opening Day and won't be eligible for activation until late May at the soonest.
