Dodgers' Tom Koehler: Will start season on disabled list

Koehler (shoulder) will begin the season on the disabled list, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Koehler was disagnosed with a mild anterior capsule strain Friday. He is not planning to have surgery, but his recovery timeline is unclear. The team is optimistic that he'll pitch this year, but the fact that that's being presented as an optimistic scenario is certainly not a good sign. Josh Fields, Wilmer Font, Yimi Garcia, Zach Neal, Adam Liberatore and Edward Paredes are now competing for three spots at the back of the Dodgers' bullpen.