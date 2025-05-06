Manager Dave Roberts said Edman (ankle) is unlikely to come off the injured list during the series in Arizona over the weekend, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Edman is set to do some running Tuesday while the Dodgers play in Miami. His ankle has not responded as fast as they initially anticipated, which resulted in Hyeseong Kim getting the call up from Triple-A Oklahoma City. While it was possible for Edman to return Saturday from the 10-day injured list, he is now more likely to return May 13 versus the Athletics as the Dodgers have an off day May 12.