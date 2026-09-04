Edman went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and a stolen base in a 3-2 win against the Cardinals on Thursday.

With Shohei Ohtani (biceps/knee) getting a day off, Edman took over atop the lineup for the Dodgers. That decision paid off in a big way, as the utility man reached base four times and scored two of the team's three runs. Edman has been red hot to begin September, going 8-for-15 with five runs and two RBI through three games. Should Ohtani need more time to recover, Edman could continue to temporarily hold down the leadoff spot.

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