Edman went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Edman took Jacob deGrom deep on the second pitch of the game, giving the Dodgers all the offense they needed in the win. Edman has gone 11-for-29 (.379) over his last eight games, with five of his hits in that span going for extra bases. He got a look at leadoff Friday, but that is likely to be a temporary arrangement while Shohei Ohtani is on the paternity list. Edman has hit well all season, slashing .288/.326/.600 with seven homers, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored and a stolen base over 21 contests as the Dodgers' primary second baseman.