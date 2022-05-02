Kahnle pitched in his first game Sunday since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020, and he threw a perfect frame during which he struck out two batters.

It's been a long road back to health for Kahnle, who suffered a UCL injury in his right arm during his first and only appearance in 2020 and subsequently opted for Tommy John surgery. The Dodgers signed him in December of that year with the knowledge that they likely wouldn't have his services until 2022, and their patience paid off as the right-hander was able to make his debut with the team Sunday. Kahnle looked great in the appearance, fanning two of the three batters he faced and retiring the side on only nine pitches. Per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the veteran reliever touched 98 mph with his fastball and got a whiff on each of the three changeups he hurled. Harris also reports that manager Dave Roberts stated Kahnle will be a "leverage guy" going forward, and he could immediately see some work in situations that would have previously been handled by Blake Treinen, who is on the injured list with a shoulder injury. Kahnle has plenty of career success to back up Roberts' trust in him, as he's registered a 3.81 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 while notching nine wins, 68 holds and four saves over 286 career relief apperances.