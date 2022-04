Kahnle (elbow) pitched two-thirds of an inning for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one.

This was Kahnle's first rehab appearance at the Triple-A level following three outings with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga. The right-hander has struck out four batters over 3.2 innings combined while issuing just one walk. He's expected to be ready to return to the big club in May.