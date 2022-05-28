Kahnle (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Kahnle has been on the injured list since May 17 due to right forearm inflammation, and he's in the midst of a shutdown. The Dodgers haven't yet revealed a timetable for the right-hander's return, but his move to the 60-day IL signals that he'll likely be sidelined until at least after the All-Star break. In spite of Kahnle's lengthy absence, manager Dave Roberts is optimistic that the 32-year-old will return to game action at some point in 2022.
