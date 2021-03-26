site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Shifts to injured list
Kahnle (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Kahnle underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is likely to miss most -- if not all -- of the 2021 season. The move opens a spot on the 40-man roster for Jimmy Nelson.
