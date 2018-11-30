Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Agrees to deal with Dodgers
Cingrani signed a one-year, $2.65 million contract with the Dodgers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
As Rosenthal notes, the fully guaranteed contract is a bit of an abnormality for pre-arbitration deals but the monetary figure lines up to what Cingrani's projected estimate was expected to be around. In 2018, Cingrani logged a 4.76 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with a 36:6 K:BB across 30 appearances. He will become a free agent following next season.
