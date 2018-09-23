Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Allows three baserunners
Cingrani hit a batter and allowed two hits without recording an out in Saturday's win over San Diego.
Cingrani entered the ninth inning with a six-run lead, but promptly loaded the bases before giving way to Kenley Jansen to clean up his mess. The southpaw has recorded just one out in two appearances since being activated from the disabled list Sept. 17, and he will have to show improved results before being trusted in high-leverage situations again.
