Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Assigned to Class-A
Cingrani (shoulder) has been assigned to Class-A Rancho Cucamonga for a rehab assignment, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The left-hander has been out of all season due to a recurring shoulder injury, but he threw a bullpen session last week and will now begin his minor-league rehab work in Class-A, per Plunkett. The left-hander posted a 4.76 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP to go along with 36 strikeouts over 22.2 innings in 30 games for the Dodgers last season.
