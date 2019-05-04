Cingrani (shoulder) has been assigned to Class-A Rancho Cucamonga for a rehab assignment, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The left-hander has been out of all season due to a recurring shoulder injury, but he threw a bullpen session last week and will now begin his minor-league rehab work in Class-A, per Plunkett. The left-hander posted a 4.76 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP to go along with 36 strikeouts over 22.2 innings in 30 games for the Dodgers last season.