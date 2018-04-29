Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Available for Game 2
Cingrani (arm) is available for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Cingrani was unavailable for the first game of Saturday's twin bill because of a dead arm, but he played catch in between games and said he felt fine. He owns a 6.52 ERA and 17:1 K:BB through 9.2 innings of relief this season.
