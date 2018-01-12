Cingrani agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million deal with the Dodgers on Friday, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.

This is a slight bump from the $1.825 million he made in his first year of arbitration. The Dodgers unlocked something with Cingrani, as he logged a 2.79 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 19.1 innings after he was shipped to Los Angeles from Cincinnati last season. He should once again serve as one of the Dodgers' top setup men.