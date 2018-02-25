Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Battling shoulder tightness
Cingrani threw a bullpen session Sunday after missing the past few days with a tight left shoulder, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
This is the first word of Cingrani batting any sort of ailment, but apparently the lefty reliever had been shut down the past few days after recently accruing some tightness in his throwing shoulder. Gurnick reports that Cingrani looked strong in his bullpen work, so it sounds like he should be back in action sooner than later. He'll be one of the top lefty arms in the Dodgers' bullpen this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Avoids arbitration with Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Continues dominant September•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Pitching well in Los Angeles•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Notches first hold with new club•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Heads to Los Angeles•
-
Reds' Tony Cingrani: Disastrous July for southpaw•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...