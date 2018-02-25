Cingrani threw a bullpen session Sunday after missing the past few days with a tight left shoulder, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

This is the first word of Cingrani batting any sort of ailment, but apparently the lefty reliever had been shut down the past few days after recently accruing some tightness in his throwing shoulder. Gurnick reports that Cingrani looked strong in his bullpen work, so it sounds like he should be back in action sooner than later. He'll be one of the top lefty arms in the Dodgers' bullpen this season.