Cingrani (shoulder) will embark upon a rehab assignment with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Cingrani will be getting his first taste of game action since June 6, when he went down with a left shoulder strain. After suffering a pair of setbacks in the following weeks, he eventually received a cortisone shot and was transferred to the 60-day DL in August. Under normal circumstances, Cingrani would likely require a few minor-league outings, but with the lower-levels winding down, he may have to settle for one or two appearances and continue his rehab with the Dodgers if he's not ready to return from the shelf in the near future.