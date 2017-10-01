Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Continues dominant September
Cingrani struck out two batters over a scoreless inning for his ninth hold of the season in Saturday's 5-3 win over Colorado.
Cingrani needed just seven pitches (all strikes) to retire the side in dominating fashion. The southpaw has produced a 0.90 ERA with 14 strikeouts through 12 September appearances, and he now owns a 2.79 ERA with five holds since joining the Dodgers on July 31. The 28-year-old will be under club control next season, and his strong showing in Los Angeles has likely secured him a spot in the bullpen.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Pitching well in Los Angeles•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Notches first hold with new club•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Heads to Los Angeles•
-
Reds' Tony Cingrani: Disastrous July for southpaw•
-
Reds' Tony Cingrani: Pitching well since DL stint•
-
Reds' Tony Cingrani: Returns from injury Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...