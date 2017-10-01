Cingrani struck out two batters over a scoreless inning for his ninth hold of the season in Saturday's 5-3 win over Colorado.

Cingrani needed just seven pitches (all strikes) to retire the side in dominating fashion. The southpaw has produced a 0.90 ERA with 14 strikeouts through 12 September appearances, and he now owns a 2.79 ERA with five holds since joining the Dodgers on July 31. The 28-year-old will be under club control next season, and his strong showing in Los Angeles has likely secured him a spot in the bullpen.