Cingrani was diagnosed with dead arm and will be re-evaluated Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Something was definitely off with Cingrani on Friday after he experienced decreased velocity while surrendering four runs in a loss to the Giants. The rough outing ballooned the southpaw's ERA to 6.52 ERA, but he still owns an impressive 17.0 K/BB ratio over 9.2 innings. The severity of Cingrani's arm issues should become clearer following Saturday's evaluation.