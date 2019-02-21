Manager Dave Roberts said Cingrani will take things slowly this spring, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Cingrani dealt with a shoulder injury at the end of 2018, and although he returned before the end of the season, he wasn't as effective as before the injury. The southpaw is fully healthy heading into spring training, but it seems the Dodgers simply want to take things slowly to ensure Cingrani remains at full health for the duration of camp. As long as his clean bill of health holds up, the 29-year-old figures to be one of the top lefties in Los Angeles' bullpen this season.