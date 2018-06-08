Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Expected to miss minimum
Manager Dave Roberts stated that Cingrani is dealing with a rotator cuff strain, and he should return in 10 days, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Cingrani was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, although the injury shouldn't keep him on the shelf for long. He's posted a 4.84 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with a 36:6 K:BB over 28 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
