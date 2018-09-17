Cingrani (shoulder) said he expects to be activated ahead of Monday's series opener against the Rockies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Cingrani is set to rejoin the Dodgers after spending the past three months on the shelf with a shoulder injury. The southpaw posted a 4.84 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 36:6 K:BB across 22.1 innings of relief prior to suffering the injury. Given the length of his absence, the Dodgers may opt to ease Cingrani back into high-leverage work, though he should eventually work his way back to the later innings as one of the team's top southpaw relievers.