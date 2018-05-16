Cingrani (shoulder) is on track to be activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Cingrani has been on the shelf for a week with left shoulder inflammation, but he's expecting to be activated when first eligible Saturday. The southpaw was able to complete a 40-pitch bullpen session with no issues Wednesday, and if his shoulder checks out OK in the coming days it sounds like he'll be available out of the big-league bullpen over the weekend. Cingrani, who owns a 5.79 ERA and 22:4 K:BB through 14 innings this season, should resume his role as the Dodgers' primary left-handed reliever once healthy.