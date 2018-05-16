Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Expects to be activated Saturday
Cingrani (shoulder) is on track to be activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Cingrani has been on the shelf for a week with left shoulder inflammation, but he's expecting to be activated when first eligible Saturday. The southpaw was able to complete a 40-pitch bullpen session with no issues Wednesday, and if his shoulder checks out OK in the coming days it sounds like he'll be available out of the big-league bullpen over the weekend. Cingrani, who owns a 5.79 ERA and 22:4 K:BB through 14 innings this season, should resume his role as the Dodgers' primary left-handed reliever once healthy.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Heads to shelf with shoulder injury•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Available for Game 2•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Dealing with dead arm•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Finishes eighth inning Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Nearing spring debut•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Battling shoulder tightness•
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...