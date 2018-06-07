Cingrani was removed from Wednesday's game after feeling a sharp pain in his shoulder, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Cingrani faced just one batter (issuing a walk) before complaining of shoulder discomfort and exiting with a trainer. His status should clear up once he's further evaluated in the coming days. It's worth noting that Cingrani spent some time on the disabled list earlier in the season with a shoulder injury.