Cingrani retired the lone batter he faced in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Giants, needing two pitches to induce a flyout from Joe Panik to end the eighth inning.

The Dodgers clung to a 1-0 lead entering the eighth, but starter Clayton Kershaw was unable to maintain the advantage. After allowing back-to-back singles to lead off the inning, Kershaw was pulled in favor of reliever J.T. Chargois, who surrendered an RBI single and induced a double play before giving way to Cingrani. With the go-ahead run on third base, Cingrani was able to escape the inning unscathed, setting the stage for the Dodgers to recapture the lead in extras. Cingrani has now rattled off five scoreless appearances to begin the season and has yielded just one hit over 3.2 innings while working as a situational left-hander.